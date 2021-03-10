 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, March 10: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Baked Hash Brown Casserole, Gravy & Biscuit, Apple Juice, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs, March 11: Turkey Sandwich or Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach Salad, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or No Bake Brownie Batter Cheesecake.
  • Fri, March 12: BBQ Riblet or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Coleslaw, Seasoned Wedges, Baked Beans, Hushpuppy or Bun, Tropical Fruit or Chocolate Cake.
  • Mon, March 15: Salisbury Steak, Potatoes w/Brown Gravy, Beets, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
  • Tues, March 16: Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Green Beans, WG Bread, Blushing Pears or Cheesecake.
  • Wed, March 17: Baked Reuben Casserole, Blackeye Peas, Parsley Potatoes, Irish Soda Bread, Frosted Lime Jello or Sugar Cookies.
  • Thurs, March 18: Chef Salad (ham, eggs, cheese, tomato, cucumber) or Chili w/ 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Broccoli, Crackers, Mandarin Oranges or Punch Bowl Cake.
