 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Nov 4: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Biscuit, Fruit Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
  • Thurs, Nov 5: Chicken Fajitas or Taco Soup, Spinach Rice, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips/Flour Tortilla, SF Jello w/Fruit or Apple Enchilada.
  • Fri, Nov 6: Catfish or Sloppy Joe, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hushpuppy or Bun, Mixed Fruit or Chocolate Poke Cake.
  • Mon, Nov 9: Ham & Beans, Fried Potatoes, Seasoned Cauliflower, WG Roll, Baked Pineapple or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Tues, Nov 10: Chicken and Dressing, Green Beans, Glazed Baby Carrots, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Blackberry Cobbler.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Danny Wayne Boswell
Obituaries

Danny Wayne Boswell

Danny Wayne Boswell, 59, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Piedmont, Missouri. He was born July 28, 1961 in Kennett, Missouri, a so…

Dennis Allen Cox
Obituaries

Dennis Allen Cox

Dennis Allen Cox, 58, died Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born October 10, 1962 in Madison County, the son of Wilburn Elmo and Carolyn Sue Cox.

Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer
Obituaries

Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer

Connie (Dollinger) Pfeifer, 67, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born November 21, 1952 in Ironton, the daughter of Bud and Alta Dollinger.

Jeanna Raye Tiefenauer
Obituaries

Jeanna Raye Tiefenauer

Jeanna Raye Tiefenauer, 64, died Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born July 14, 1956 in Truman, Arkansas, the daughter of O.C. and Bertha McMasters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News