Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

- Wed, Nov 4: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Biscuit, Fruit Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
- Thurs, Nov 5: Chicken Fajitas or Taco Soup, Spinach Rice, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips/Flour Tortilla, SF Jello w/Fruit or Apple Enchilada.
- Fri, Nov 6: Catfish or Sloppy Joe, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hushpuppy or Bun, Mixed Fruit or Chocolate Poke Cake.
- Mon, Nov 9: Ham & Beans, Fried Potatoes, Seasoned Cauliflower, WG Roll, Baked Pineapple or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
- Tues, Nov 10: Chicken and Dressing, Green Beans, Glazed Baby Carrots, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Blackberry Cobbler.
