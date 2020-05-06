Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine-in until June 1, 2020. The Center will be delivering homebound meals and carry outs. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this Covid-19 pandemic. Call for a carry out: 573-783-5357.
- Wed, May 6: Ham & Beans, Spinach, Oven Fried Potatoes, Corn Bread, Strawberry Short Cake.
- Thurs, May 7: Pulled Pork on Bun, Potato Salad, Zucchini & tomatoes, Bun, Pears or Frosted Grapes.
- Fri, May 8: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Seasoned Wedges, Broccoli, WG Bun/Hushpuppy, SF Jello w/Pears.
- Mon, May 11: Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms & onions, Mashed Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad, WG Hot Roll, Cinnamon Applesauce.
- Tues, May 12: Scrambled Eggs/Sausage, Baked Hash Brown Cass., Country Gravy, Biscuit, Citrus Salad, Bran Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
