Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine-in until June 1, 2020. The Center will be delivering homebound meals and carry outs. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this Covid-19 pandemic. Call for a carry out: 573-783-5357.

  • Wed, May 6: Ham & Beans, Spinach, Oven Fried Potatoes, Corn Bread, Strawberry Short Cake.
  • Thurs, May 7: Pulled Pork on Bun, Potato Salad, Zucchini & tomatoes, Bun, Pears or Frosted Grapes.
  • Fri, May 8: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Seasoned Wedges, Broccoli, WG Bun/Hushpuppy, SF Jello w/Pears.
  • Mon, May 11: Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms & onions, Mashed Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Garden Salad, WG Hot Roll, Cinnamon Applesauce.
  • Tues, May 12: Scrambled Eggs/Sausage, Baked Hash Brown Cass., Country Gravy, Biscuit, Citrus Salad, Bran Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
