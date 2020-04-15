Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Thank you everyone for their support and help during this Covid-19 pandemic. The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine in until further notice. We will be delivering home-bound meals and carry outs. If you need a meal call 573-783-5357 and we will get it ready for you. www.fredericktown-sc.weebly.com
- Wed, April 15: BBQ Riblet, Crinkle Cut Fries, Broccoli Salad, Hot Roll/Bun, Apple Crisp.
- Thurs, April 16: Scrambled Eggs & Sausage, Oven Fried Potato, Country Gravy, Biscuit, Citrus Salad, Cinnamon Roll.
- Fri, April 17: Brat on Bun or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bread, Fruit Salad.
- Mon, April 20: Baked Rigatoni, Oriental Vegetables, Peas, WG Roll/Garlic Toast, Cookies.
- Tues, April 21: Tuna Salad Sandwich, Pickled Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad, Strawberry Short Cake.
