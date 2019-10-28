{{featured_button_text}}
  • Wed, Oct 30: Fried Chicken or Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes, Country Gravy, Peas, Biscuits, Pear Crisp or Pineapple Pie.
  • Thurs, Oct 31: Chicken Strips or Pork Roast, Potatoes, Carrots, WG Roll, Fruit Crisp or Ghost Brownie.
  • Fri, Nov 1: Catfish or Tomato Soup w/Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Garden Salad-HB, Zucchini Sticks-DI, Potato Wedges, Cottage Cheese w/Peaches or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Mon, Nov 4: Chicken Strips or Pepper Steak, Mini Baby Bakers, Green Beans, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Pineapple Cake.
  • Tues, Nov 5: Pork Roast or Chicken & Dressing, Lima Beans, Roll, Peach Crisp or Carrot Cake.

  • Coconut Cream Pie Sale: Pick up on Nov. 14. $6 a pie. Last day to order is Nov. 11.
  • Cinnamon Roll Sale: Pick up on Nov. 6 or 27. $1 per roll. Last day to order is Nov. 4 for 6 pickup and Nov. 25 for 27 pickup.
  • Chicken & Dumpling Tub Sale: Pick up on Nov. 20. $6 a tub. Last day to order is Nov. 19.

