 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center nutrition menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center nutrition menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Dec 9: Smothered Pork Chop, Baked Beans, Cooked Cabbage, WG Roll, Applesauce or Bread Pudding.
  • Thurs, Dec 10: Chef Salad (Ham, Cheese, Eggs, Tomato, Cucumber) choice of dressing or Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes w/Country Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, SF Crisp or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Fri, Dec 11: Cheeseburgers or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Okra, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/bun, SF Jello w/Bananas or Peach Cobbler.
  • Mon, Dec 14: Chicken Parmesan/Nuggets, Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Italian Blend Veggies, Carrots, Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Chocolate Poke Cake.
  • Tues, Dec 15: Beef Stew, Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, WG Roll, Spiced Peach or Apple Cobbler.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Doing what feels true
Democrat News

Doing what feels true

  • Updated

Local artist Amber Huckaba is making her dreams come true as she pursues her fine arts degree at Southeast Missouri State University. 

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari
Obituaries

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari

  • Updated

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari, 81, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born July 3, 1939 at Ezhumattoor, Kerala India, th…

Randy Dale Hovis
Obituaries

Randy Dale Hovis

  • Updated

Randy Dale Hovis, 58, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Farmington.  He was born January 4, 1962 in Fredericktown, a son of Prest…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News