Madison County Senior Center nutrition menu

- Wed, Dec 9: Smothered Pork Chop, Baked Beans, Cooked Cabbage, WG Roll, Applesauce or Bread Pudding.
- Thurs, Dec 10: Chef Salad (Ham, Cheese, Eggs, Tomato, Cucumber) choice of dressing or Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes w/Country Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, SF Crisp or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Fri, Dec 11: Cheeseburgers or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Okra, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/bun, SF Jello w/Bananas or Peach Cobbler.
- Mon, Dec 14: Chicken Parmesan/Nuggets, Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Italian Blend Veggies, Carrots, Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Chocolate Poke Cake.
- Tues, Dec 15: Beef Stew, Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, WG Roll, Spiced Peach or Apple Cobbler.
