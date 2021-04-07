- Wed, April 7: Chicken Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Seasoned Broccoli, WG Roll, Pineapple or Strawberry Cream Pie.
- Thurs, April 8: Country Fried Beef Steak or Ham Slice, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Blackeye Peas, Carrots, Cornbread, Apple Crisp or Cheesecake.
- Fri, April 9: BBQ Meatballs or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Spinach, Baked Beans, Hushpuppy/Bun, SF Jello w/Pears or Mississippi Mud Cake.
- Mon, April 12: BBQ Ribs/Riblet, Sweet Potato Fries, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll/Bun, Cinnamon Applesauce or Tom Selleck Cake.
- Tues, April 13: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Oven Fried Potatoes w/Peppers and Onions, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Salad, WG Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
- Wed, April 14: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Thurs, April 15: Philly Steak & Cheese w/Peppers and Onions or Vegetable Soup w/Turkey Sandwich, Chinese Slaw, Bread/Bun/Crackers, Peach Crisp or Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
