 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, April 7: Chicken Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Seasoned Broccoli, WG Roll, Pineapple or Strawberry Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, April 8: Country Fried Beef Steak or Ham Slice, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Blackeye Peas, Carrots, Cornbread, Apple Crisp or Cheesecake.
  • Fri, April 9: BBQ Meatballs or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Spinach, Baked Beans, Hushpuppy/Bun, SF Jello w/Pears or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Mon, April 12: BBQ Ribs/Riblet, Sweet Potato Fries, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll/Bun, Cinnamon Applesauce or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Tues, April 13: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Oven Fried Potatoes w/Peppers and Onions, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Salad, WG Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Wed, April 14: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, April 15: Philly Steak & Cheese w/Peppers and Onions or Vegetable Soup w/Turkey Sandwich, Chinese Slaw, Bread/Bun/Crackers, Peach Crisp or Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Seeking Forever Homes
Democrat News

Seeking Forever Homes

A young grey and white long hair friendly cat was picked up at the ballpark on March 23. It looks to be a neutered male who is on stray hold u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News