Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

SeniorCenter

We are open for congregate dine in with limited seating. Carry outs will still be available. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this covid-19 pandemic. We will be using plastic silverware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays.

  • Wed, June 3: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Strawberry Cake.
  • Thurs, June 4: Honey Mustard Chicken, Butter Beans, Yellow Squash, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Ambrosia.
  • Fri, June 5: Catfish or Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Mini Baked Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Bun/Hushpuppy, Pineapple or Choc. Pudding w/Marshmallows.
  • Mon, June 8: Salmon or Tuna Patty, Broccoli, Hominy, WG Hot Roll, Apple Slices or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Tues, June 9: Chicken Strips, Macaroni & Cheese, Spinach, Beets, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Butterfinger Pie.
