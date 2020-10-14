 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • Wed, Oct 14: Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms & Onions, Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Walnut Apple Dessert.
  • Thurs, Oct 15: Beef Stroganoff or Chicken & Dressing, California Blend Vegetables, Peas, Hot Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Carrot Cake.
  • Fri, Oct 16: Catfish or Ham & Cheese Sandwich, 3 Bean Salad, Scalloped Potatoes, Hushpuppy or WG Bread, Bananas & Strawberries or Peach Cobbler.
  • Mon, Oct 19: Spaghetti & Meat Sauce, Beets, Corn, Garlic Bread and WG Crackers (5), Citrus Salad or Cheesecake.
  • Tues, Oct 20: Pork Chop, Baked Potato, Glazed Baby Carrots, WG Hot Roll, Applesauce or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
