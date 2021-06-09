- Wed, June 9: Chicken & Dumplings/noodles, green beans, corn, wg roll, cinnamon apple sauce or Mississippi Mud cake.
- Thurs, June 10: Tuna salad sandwich or ham & cheese on rye bread, tomato and cucumber salad, fried zucchini, bread, pears or coconut cream pie.
- Fri, June 11: BBQ riblet on bun or catfish/fish nuggets, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, bun or hushpuppy, fruit cocktail or orange jello salad.
- Mon, June 14: Honey mustard chicken, potatoes, seasoned broccoli, wg roll, pineapple tidbits or Oreo pie.
- Tues, June 15: Beefy soft taco, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, tortilla AND wg crackers (5), tropical fruit or apple enchilada.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett, 85, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. He was born April …
Kayda Sue Thompson, 71, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born April 6, 1950 in McLeansboro, Illinois, the daughter of R…
- Updated
After an extra year of closures, due to COVID-19, the Fredericktown City Pool opened its gates this weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer.
Fredericktown High School's track team sent three athletes to the Class 3A State Track Meet, Saturday, at Jefferson City High School.
The City of Fredericktown has hired Jokerst, Inc. to take on the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project.
If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on th…
At-home tests that check for presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are now available for free to Missouri residents.
Mary Sylvena Snyder, 95, died Friday, May 28, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born January 27, 1926 in St. Louis, the daughter of Noah and Mar…
WD: R&W Outdoors, LLC to Todd David Lancaster & wifeQCD: Joan C. Canada & husband to Mark A. Christensen & wifeWD: Mark A. She…