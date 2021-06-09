 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, June 9: Chicken & Dumplings/noodles, green beans, corn, wg roll, cinnamon apple sauce or Mississippi Mud cake.
  • Thurs, June 10: Tuna salad sandwich or ham & cheese on rye bread, tomato and cucumber salad, fried zucchini, bread, pears or coconut cream pie.
  • Fri, June 11: BBQ riblet on bun or catfish/fish nuggets, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, bun or hushpuppy, fruit cocktail or orange jello salad.
  • Mon, June 14: Honey mustard chicken, potatoes, seasoned broccoli, wg roll, pineapple tidbits or Oreo pie.
  • Tues, June 15: Beefy soft taco, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, tortilla AND wg crackers (5), tropical fruit or apple enchilada.
