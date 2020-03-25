Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

You have free articles remaining.
The Madison County Senior Center will be closed for congregate dine-in until April 6. We will continue to provide our homebound meal service and offer carry outs. Need a meal call: 573-783-5357.
- Wed, March 25: BRUNCH: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Fruit, Cinnamon Roll
- Thurs, March 26: Turkey & Dressing, Sweet Potatoes, Lime Beans/Butter Beans, Roll, Peach Crisp or Side Salad - WSL
- Fri, March 27: Catfish - WSL, Fish Sandwich, Baked Beans, Zucchini Sticks, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Mixed Fruit
- Mon, March 30: Salmon/Tuna Patty, Crispy Cubed Potatoes, Spinach, WG Roll/Cornbread, Mandarin Oranges or Side Salad - WSL
- Tues, March 31: Meatloaf, Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Apple Crisp
- Wed, April 1: Chili Mac, Creamy Corn, Green Beans, Tropical Fruit
- Thurs, April 2: Taco Salad/Sloppy Joes, Baked Potato Mini, California Blend Vegetables, Tortilla Chips or Bun, Peach Crisp
- Fri, April 3: Barbeque Pulled Pork, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, WG Roll, Cinnamon Apple Sauce
- Mon, April 6: Honey Mustard Chicken, Corn, Beets, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges
