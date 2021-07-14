- Wed, July 14: Ham & Turkey Sub Sandwich, Potato Salad, Broccoli Salad, Sub Roll, Fresh Apple or Ice Cream Bar (dine in only)
- Thurs, July 15: Country Fried Beef Steak or Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes w/Country Gravy, California Blend Vegetables, Roll or Biscuit, Mandarin Oranges or Apple Cobbler.
- Fri, July 16: Brots w/Peppers & Onions or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Pears or Tom Selleck Cake.
- Mon, July 19: Chicken Strips, Tater Tots, Seasoned Spinach, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Cherry Turnovers.
- Tues, July 20: Salisbury Steak Meatballs served over noodles, Glazed Carrots/Carrot Souffle, Corn, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Chocolate Cake.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce had its monthly meeting, July 1 at the Madison County Ambulance District.
Anna “Jill” Kemp, 66, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born July 19, 1954 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Ewald Jo…
Over the past year, we have faced what we hope will be a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. The United States responded, through the expertise and l…
- Updated
An adult female calico was picked up July 2, at 808 S. Main.
- Updated
Missouri Cobalt LLC announced June 30, that it is in the final construction stage of a new hydrometallurgical facility that will let the compa…
Mark Arthur Melby, 69, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born June 9, 1952, in Willmar, Minnesota, a son of Arthur a…
The first thing on the agenda, at the June 29 Fredericktown R-I School Board meeting was to recognize student athletes Marshall Long and Linle…
The Fredericktown City Council approved two big purchases for the Municipal Pool, Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting.
This is "Miner." She is a beagle mix who has spent months living in and around the Missouri Cobalt mines.
- Updated
Cap America, Inc. announced July 1, that Patty Henderson has been promoted to vice president of procurement.