Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, July 14: Ham & Turkey Sub Sandwich, Potato Salad, Broccoli Salad, Sub Roll, Fresh Apple or Ice Cream Bar (dine in only)
  • Thurs, July 15: Country Fried Beef Steak or Oven Fried Chicken, Potatoes w/Country Gravy, California Blend Vegetables, Roll or Biscuit, Mandarin Oranges or Apple Cobbler.
  • Fri, July 16: Brots w/Peppers & Onions or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Pears or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Mon, July 19: Chicken Strips, Tater Tots, Seasoned Spinach, WG Roll, Tropical Fruit or Cherry Turnovers.
  • Tues, July 20: Salisbury Steak Meatballs served over noodles, Glazed Carrots/Carrot Souffle, Corn, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Chocolate Cake.
