  • Wednesday, Nov 13: Chicken Fajitas or Beef Tacos, Black Bean & Corn, Fiesta Rice, Tortilla Shells, Peach Crisp or Apple Enchiladas.
  • Thursday, Nov 14: Roast Beef Sandwich or Sweet N Sour Chicken w/Rice, California Blend Vegetables, Peas, WG Roll, Baked Pineapple or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Friday, Nov 15: Catfish or Chicken Strips, Seasoned Wedges, Beets, Coleslaw, WG Roll or Hushpuppy, Blushing Pears or Gooey Butter Cake.
  • Monday, Nov 18: Oven Baked Chicken or BBQ Riblet, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, WG Roll/Bun, Spiced Peaches or Cheesecake.
  • Tuesday, Nov 19: Cod Filet on bun or Cheeseburger on bun, Oven Fried Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Bun, Apples, Blackberry Cobbler.
