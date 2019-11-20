{{featured_button_text}}
  • Wednesday, Nov 20: Roast Beef w/Mashed Potatoes, Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Corn, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Pears or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Thursday, Nov 21: Oven Roasted Turkey or Glazed Ham Slice, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, WG Roll/Hot Roll, SF Pumpkin Pie or Reg Pumpkin Pie.
  • Friday, Nov 22: Chili or Catfish/Fish Nuggets, Potato Wedges, Carrots/Carrot Souffle, Hushpuppy/Crackers, SF Jello w/Banana, Apple Turnovers.
  • Monday, Nov 25: Lemon Pepper Chicken or Spaghetti & Meatballs, Italian Blend Vegetables, Butter Beans-DI, Garden Salad-HB, Garlic Bread/WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Pudding.
  • Tuesday, Nov 26: Pulled Pork or Seasoned Beef, Mini Baby Bakers/Baked Potato, Broccoli, WG Roll, SF Pudding w/Peaches or Apple Cobbler w/Ice Cream.
