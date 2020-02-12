Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

You have free articles remaining.
- Wed, Feb 12: Country Fried Beef Steak or Pork Chop, Potatoes w/Gravy, California Blend Vegetables, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Bars.
- Thurs, Feb 13: Chicken Strips or Chili w/Beef and Beans and 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich, Mac and Cheese, Baby Carrots, Crackers, Mixed Fruit or Cherry Turnover.
- Fri, Feb 14: Cheeseburger on bun or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy, Tropical Fruit or Cookies & Ice Cream Cup.
- Mon, Feb 17: Lemon Pepper Chicken or Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Italian Blend Vegetables, Corn, WG Roll, Peaches or Apple Cobbler.
- Tues, Feb 18: Chicken & Dumplings or Pork Culet, Potatoes w/Country Gravy, California Blend Vegetables, Roll or Rye Bread, SF Jello w/Pears or Bread Pudding.