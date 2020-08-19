Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357. Volunteers are essential for the Senior Center, needing volunteers for: delivery personnel, servers for the kitchen, drink servers and dish room.
- Wed, Aug 19: Lasagna, Garden Salad, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Butterfinger Pie
- Thurs, Aug 20: Smothered Pork Steak/Fritter, Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Roll, Blushing Pears or Cheesecake
- Fri, Aug 21: Catfish or Sloppy Joe, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy or bun, Cinnamon Applesauce or Chocolate Cake
- Mon, Aug 24: Seasoned Baked Chicken, Garden Salad, Corn, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Strawberry Short Cake.
- Tues, Aug 25: BBQ Pulled Pork on bun, Au Gratin Potatoes, California Blend Veggies, Bun, Peach Crisp or Blackberry Cobbler.
