Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, March 18: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms & Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots/Carrot Souffle, Roll, Pear Crisp or Candy Bar Pie.
  • Thurs, March 19: Seasoned Beef or Pulled Pork, Baked Potatoes/Mini Potatoes, Seasoned Broccoli, Roll, Fruit Crisp or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Fri, March 20: Catfish or Cheese Sandwich & Tomato Soup, California Blend Veggies, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bread, Cottage Cheese w/Peaches or Cheesecake.
  • Mon, March 23: Chicken & Dumpling or Pepper Steak, Potatoes, Seasoned Broccoli, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Cream Cheese Pound Cake.
  • Tues, March 24: Liver & Onions or Lemon Pepper Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Applesauce w/cinnamon or Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Getting the hogs out

At the March 17 meeting of East Ozarks Audubon Society, Mingo National Wildlife Refuge’s assistant manager Corey Kudrna will discuss methods b…

Kay, Hinkle to wed
Democrat News

Kay, Hinkle to wed

Dan and Laurinda Kay of Fredericktown, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emilee Marie Kay, to Jake Lee Hinkle, son of …

Susan Gail Bowling
Obituaries

Susan Gail Bowling

Susan Gail Bowling, 69, died Monday, March 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was born July 26, 1950 in Bismarck, Missouri, the daughter…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News