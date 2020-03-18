Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

You have free articles remaining.
- Wed, March 18: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms & Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots/Carrot Souffle, Roll, Pear Crisp or Candy Bar Pie.
- Thurs, March 19: Seasoned Beef or Pulled Pork, Baked Potatoes/Mini Potatoes, Seasoned Broccoli, Roll, Fruit Crisp or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Fri, March 20: Catfish or Cheese Sandwich & Tomato Soup, California Blend Veggies, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bread, Cottage Cheese w/Peaches or Cheesecake.
- Mon, March 23: Chicken & Dumpling or Pepper Steak, Potatoes, Seasoned Broccoli, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Cream Cheese Pound Cake.
- Tues, March 24: Liver & Onions or Lemon Pepper Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Applesauce w/cinnamon or Pineapple Upside Down Cake.