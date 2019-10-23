{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Oct 23: Tomato Soup w/Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Chicken and Rice, Parmesan Peas, Beets, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
  • Thurs, Oct 24: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes DI, Green Beans, Seasoned Carrots/Carrot Souffle, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit or Apple Cobbler.
  • Fri, Oct 25: Chicken Sandwich or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Pinto Beans, Oven Fried Okra, Bun or Hushpuppy, Blushing Pears or Peach Cobbler.
  • Mon, Oct 28: Chicken & Stuffing or Ham Slice, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Hot Roll, Cinnamon Applesauce or Blackberry Cobbler.
  • Tues, Oct 29: Salmon Patty or Chicken Parmesan, Pasta w/Marinara Sauce, Italian Blend Vegetables, Seasoned Corn, WG Roll or Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Blonde Brownies.
