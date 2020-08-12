Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357. Volunteers are essential for the Senior Center, needing volunteers for: delivery personnel, servers for the kitchen, drink servers and dish room.
- Wed, Aug 12: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Apple Cobbler.
- Thurs, Aug 13: Chicken Parmesan w/Pasta & Marinara, Broccoli, Corn, Garlic Toast, Pears or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Fri, Aug 14: Catfish or BBQ Pulled Pork on Bun, Mini Baby Bakers, Green Beans, Hushpuppy or Bun, Pineapple or Cheesecake.
- Mon, Aug 17: Tuna Sandwich, Broccoli Salad, Hominy, WG Roll, Pears or Tom Selleck Cake.
- Tues, Aug 18: Chicken Strips, Spinach/Spinach Salad, Beets, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Cherry Turnover.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!