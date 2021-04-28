 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, April 28: Smothered Pork Chop, Baked Potato, Side Salad, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
  • Thurs, April 29: Tuna Salad Sandwich or Cheeseburger, Seasoned Wedges, Cucumber Salad, Bun or Bread, Tropical Fruit or Frosted Grapes.
  • Fri, April 30: Catfish or Sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, Glazed Carrots, Hushpuppy or Bun, Peaches or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
