 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Thurs, Oct 1: Patty Melt or BBQ Ribs/BBQ Riblet, Baked Beans, Broccoli Salad, WG Roll, Pineapple or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Fri, Oct 2: Sloppy Joe or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Corn, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Pears or Baked Apples.
  • Mon, Oct 5: Chicken Parmesan Pasta w/Marinara Sauce/Chicken Nuggets, Italian Blend Vegetables, Carrots, Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Tues, Oct 6: Irish Stew, Spinach, Stewed Tomatoes, Hot Roll, Spiced Peaches or Apple Cobbler.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Dylan Leon Mills, 33, of Fredericktown to Sarah Elizabeth Minx, 34, of FredericktownKenneth Irving Harman, 23, of Fredericktown to Casandra Ma…

+2
"Caching' In
Democrat News

"Caching' In

The year of 2020 has been a challenge, but one thing it has provided is a new appreciation for outdoor areas. Families are spending more time …

Bobby M. Gullett Sr.
Obituaries

Bobby M. Gullett Sr.

Bobby M. Gullett Sr., 80, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born December 13, 1939 at Hattieville, Arkansas, the son of E.M. and Zella…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News