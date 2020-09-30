Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

- Thurs, Oct 1: Patty Melt or BBQ Ribs/BBQ Riblet, Baked Beans, Broccoli Salad, WG Roll, Pineapple or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Fri, Oct 2: Sloppy Joe or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Corn, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Pears or Baked Apples.
- Mon, Oct 5: Chicken Parmesan Pasta w/Marinara Sauce/Chicken Nuggets, Italian Blend Vegetables, Carrots, Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Tom Selleck Cake.
- Tues, Oct 6: Irish Stew, Spinach, Stewed Tomatoes, Hot Roll, Spiced Peaches or Apple Cobbler.
