 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, May 12: Ham & Beans, Oven Fried Potatoes, Breaded Tomatoes, Cornbread & WG Crackers, Cottage Cheese w/Pears or Butterfinger Pie.
  • Thurs, May 13: Cod Filet on bun or Chicken Nuggets, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Beans, WG Roll, Warm Cinnamon Apples or French Raisin Pie.
  • Fri, May 14: Riblet on bun or Catfish/Fish Nuggets, Baked Beans, Creamy Coleslaw, Hushpuppy, Spiced Peaches or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Mon, May 17: Smothered Pork Steak, Beets, Potatoes, WG Roll, SF Pudding w/Bananas or Pecan Pie.
  • Tues, May 18: BBQ Chicken, Oven Fried Okra, Golden Hominy, WG Roll, Fruit or Angel Cake Lemon Bars.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Show time
Democrat News

Show time

  • Updated

The Kelly. A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium was full of laughter last week during two performances of the middle school's spring play, "An…

It’s here again
Democrat News

It’s here again

For a rather small town in Southeast Missouri, the annual Azalea Festival is an exciting time of year for Fredericktown.

The Rev. Eddie Spain
Obituaries

The Rev. Eddie Spain

The Rev. Eddie Spain, 73, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Evelyn’s House Care Center in St. Louis. He was born July 12, 194…

Mary Ann Neville
Obituaries

Mary Ann Neville

Mary Ann Neville, 86, of St. Louis, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hawthorne Place in St. Louis. She was born December 4, 1934, in St. Louis to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News