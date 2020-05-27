Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine-in until June 1. The Center will be delivering homebound meals and carry outs. Carry Out 10 to 12:30, call 573-783-5357. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this covid-19 pandemic.

  • Wed, May 27: Chicken Strips, Spinach, Tomato & Macaroni, Garden Salad, Cornbread, Spiced Peaches.
  • Thurs, May 28: Italian Pork Chop or Garden Salad, Beets, Italian Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Orange Jell-O Salad.
  • Fri, May 29: Chicken Salad Sandwich or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy or Bread, German Choc. Cake.
