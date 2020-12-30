 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • Wed, Dec 30: Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Beets, Corn, Garlic Bread, Citrus Salad or Cherry Strudel Bites.
  • Thurs, Dec 31: Liver & Onions or Chopped Steak w/ Mushroom, Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Chocolate Cream Pie.
  • Fri, Jan 1: CLOSED FOR NEW YEARS DAY HOLIDAY
Meaning of Christmas
Meaning of Christmas

The stockings are up and the tree is trimmed, but for some, finding the Christmas spirit has been difficult this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

