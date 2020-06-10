Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We are open for congregate dine in with limited seating. Carry outs will still be available. Thank you everyone for your support and help during this covid-19 pandemic. We will be using plastic silverware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays.

  • Wed, June 10: Pasta w/Meaty Sauce, Garden Salad, Carrots, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Apple Turnovers.
  • Thurs, June 11: BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Baked Potato, California Blend Veggies, Bun, Peach Crisp or Upside Down German Choc. Cake.
  • Fri, June 12: Catfish or Pepper Steak, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, WG Roll/Hushpuppy, Cinnamon Applesauce or Cookies & Ice Cream.
  • Mon, June 15: Seasoned Baked Chicken, Garden Salad, Beets, Corn, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Cheesecake.
  • Tues, June 16: Pork Fritter, Mashed Potatoes, Country Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, WG Roll, Blushing Pears or Blackberry Cobbler.
