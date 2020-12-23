- Wed, Dec 23: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, Biscuit & Gravy, Apple Juice, Orange, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
- Thurs, Dec 24: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
- Fri, Dec 25: CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
- Mon, Dec 28: Tomato Soup, Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Seasoned Broccoli, Crackers, Cottage Cheese w/ Pineapple or Brownie.
- Tues, Dec 29: Pork Roast, Baked Potato, Glazed Baby Carrots, WG Hot Roll, Applesauce or Coconut Cream Pie.
- Wed, Dec 30: Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Beets, Corn, Garlic Bread, Citrus Salad or Cherry Strudel Bites.
- Thurs, Dec 31: Liver & Onions or Chopped Steak w/ Mushroom, Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Chocolate Cream Pie.
- Fri, Jan 1: CLOSED FOR NEW YEARS DAY HOLIDAY
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
