Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, Aug. 11: Country fried beef steak, potatoes with country gravy, green beans, roll, apple crisp or coconut cream pie
  • Thurs, Aug. 12: Chef salad (ham cheese, egg, veggies), chicken and rice, California blend, wg roll or crackers, baked pineapple or Mississippi mud cake.
  • Fri, Aug. 13: Catfish or BBQ riblet, wedges, coleslaw, hushpuppy/bun, Mandarin oranges or caramel apple dump cake.
  • Mon, Aug. 16: Ham and turkey w/cheese sub, tomato and cucumber salad, fried zucchini, sub, pears or berry or apple tarts (dine-in only).
  • Tues, Aug. 17: Roast beef sandwich, strawberry romaine, mixed vegetables, wg bun, German chocolate cake (goes out) or melon blend.
