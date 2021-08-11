- Wed, Aug. 11: Country fried beef steak, potatoes with country gravy, green beans, roll, apple crisp or coconut cream pie
- Thurs, Aug. 12: Chef salad (ham cheese, egg, veggies), chicken and rice, California blend, wg roll or crackers, baked pineapple or Mississippi mud cake.
- Fri, Aug. 13: Catfish or BBQ riblet, wedges, coleslaw, hushpuppy/bun, Mandarin oranges or caramel apple dump cake.
- Mon, Aug. 16: Ham and turkey w/cheese sub, tomato and cucumber salad, fried zucchini, sub, pears or berry or apple tarts (dine-in only).
- Tues, Aug. 17: Roast beef sandwich, strawberry romaine, mixed vegetables, wg bun, German chocolate cake (goes out) or melon blend.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
