- Wed, Feb. 24: Chicken Strips, Tater Tots, Broccoli Salad, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Mississippi Mud Cake.
- Thurs, Feb. 25: Beer Battered Cod Filet on bun or Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Blackberry Cobbler.
- Fri, Feb. 26: Catfish or Beef Stew, Okra, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Roll, Mixed Fruit or Choc. Pudding w/Marshmallows.
- Mon, March 1: Chicken Sandwich, Sweet Potato Fries, Baby Carrots, Peach Crisp or Chocolate Cream Pie.
- Tues, March 2: Ham & Beans, Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, Corn Bread, Pears or Apple Cobbler.
- Wed, March 3: Tomato Soup, Grilled Cheese/Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Seasoned Broccoli, Spinach Salad, Crackers, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple or Cherry Strudel Bites.
- Thurs, March 4: Chef Salad (Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber) or Orange Chicken, Fried Rice, Peas, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Pecan Pie.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericktown City Council met for its regular bi-weekly meeting, Feb. 8.
February 1, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 25, 2021. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and S…
Every week until the end the May, families with children between the age of 3 and 18 years-old can pick up 7 suppers, 7 snacks and a gallon of…
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 16 into law, which provides more than $324 million in funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
As the blanket of snow began to fall, last week, the eyes of school children filled with hopes of a snow day. Little did they know, their snow…
Douglas Eugene Smith, 51, died Friday, February 12, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born February 4, 1970 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of …
Wed, Feb 17: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon/Sausage, Gravy & Biscuit, Tater Tumblers, Fresh Mixed Berries, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.Thurs, Feb 18: S…
The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Feb. 10, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Ruth Ann …
Last week, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), and Kevin Cramer (N.D.) introduced bipartisan …
Becky Shepard, 51, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born March 23, 1969 in Massachusetts, the daughter of Terry Joe and Jo Ann Rigg.