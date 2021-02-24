 Skip to main content
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, Feb. 24: Chicken Strips, Tater Tots, Broccoli Salad, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Thurs, Feb. 25: Beer Battered Cod Filet on bun or Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Blackberry Cobbler.
  • Fri, Feb. 26: Catfish or Beef Stew, Okra, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Roll, Mixed Fruit or Choc. Pudding w/Marshmallows.
  • Mon, March 1: Chicken Sandwich, Sweet Potato Fries, Baby Carrots, Peach Crisp or Chocolate Cream Pie.
  • Tues, March 2: Ham & Beans, Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, Corn Bread, Pears or Apple Cobbler.
  • Wed, March 3: Tomato Soup, Grilled Cheese/Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Seasoned Broccoli, Spinach Salad, Crackers, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple or Cherry Strudel Bites.
  • Thurs, March 4: Chef Salad (Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber) or Orange Chicken, Fried Rice, Peas, WG Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Pecan Pie.
