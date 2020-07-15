Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357.

  • Wed, July 15: Pork Fritter Sandwich, Spinach, Potatoes, Bun, Apple Crisp or Orange Sherbet.
  • Thurs, July 16: Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Watermelon.
  • Fri, July 17: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Fried Potato Chips, Broccoli, Bun or Hushpuppy, SF w/Mandarin Oranges, Ambrosia.
  • Mon, July 20: Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Cinnamon Applesauce or Strawberry Short Cake.
  • Tues, July 21: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Salad, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beulah Miller
Obituaries

Beulah Miller

Beulah Miller, 92, of Ironton, Missouri died Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Missouri Baptist Home in Ironton, Missouri. She was born April 30, 1928.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News