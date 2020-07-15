Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

We will be using plastic ware until further notice. The salad bar will remain closed but there will be side salad when available. Only one entree choice will be offered for this month, except for Fridays. Carry outs will be still available, call 573-783-5357.
- Wed, July 15: Pork Fritter Sandwich, Spinach, Potatoes, Bun, Apple Crisp or Orange Sherbet.
- Thurs, July 16: Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Glazed Carrots, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Watermelon.
- Fri, July 17: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Fried Potato Chips, Broccoli, Bun or Hushpuppy, SF w/Mandarin Oranges, Ambrosia.
- Mon, July 20: Chopped Steak w/Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Cinnamon Applesauce or Strawberry Short Cake.
- Tues, July 21: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Salad, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!