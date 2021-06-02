- Wed, June 2: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, wg bun, mandarin oranges or apple turnovers.
- Thurs, June 3: Polish sausage and kraut or chicken and rive, vegetable blend, side salad, wg roll, baked pineapple or chocolate cake.
- Fri, June 4: Salisbury steak or Catfish, potatoes/fries, green beans, rolls/hushpuppy, apple crisp or punchbowl cake.
- Mon, June 7: Honey mustard chicken, potatoes, seasoned broccoli, wg roll, pineapple tidbits or oreo pie.
- Tues, June 8: Beefy soft taco, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, tortilla and wg crackers (5), tropical fruit or apple enchilada.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
