 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, June 2: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, vinegar coleslaw, wg bun, mandarin oranges or apple turnovers.
  • Thurs, June 3: Polish sausage and kraut or chicken and rive, vegetable blend, side salad, wg roll, baked pineapple or chocolate cake.
  • Fri, June 4: Salisbury steak or Catfish, potatoes/fries, green beans, rolls/hushpuppy, apple crisp or punchbowl cake.
  • Mon, June 7: Honey mustard chicken, potatoes, seasoned broccoli, wg roll, pineapple tidbits or oreo pie.
  • Tues, June 8: Beefy soft taco, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, tortilla and wg crackers (5), tropical fruit or apple enchilada.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Going for gold
Democrat News

Going for gold

  • Updated

Earlier this month, nine Fredericktown athletes traveled to North County High School to compete in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics.

Rachel Nicole Howson
Obituaries

Rachel Nicole Howson

Rachel Nicole Howson, 39, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Marquand. She was born December 3, 1981 in St. Louis, the daughter of Lindell Elwood W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News