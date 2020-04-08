Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

Than you everyone for their support and help during this Covid-19 pandemic. The Senior Center will remain closed for congregate dine in until further notice. We will be delivering homebound meals and carry outs. If you need a meal, call 573-783-5357 and we will get it ready for you.
- Wed, April 8: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches.
- Thurs, April 9: General Tso's Chicken served over fried rice/white rice, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Carrots, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit.
- Fri, April 10: Catfish or Hamburger, Potato Salad, Grape Tomatoes, WG Bun, Jell-O Cake.
- Mon, April 13: Beef Taco Salad, Seasoned Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Applesauce or Apple Enchiladas.
- Tues, April 14: Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Green Beans, Peas & Carrots, WG Roll, Carrot Cake.
