Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Nov 18: Pork Roast, Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Mandarin Oranges or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, Nov 19: Thanksgiving Lunch: Turkey or Ham, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Stuffing, WG Roll, Cranberry Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, SF Pumpkin Pie or Reg Pumpkin Pie.
  • Fri, Nov 20: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Tater Tots, Broccoli w/Cheese, Hushpuppy or Bun, Fruit or Spice Cake.
  • Mon, Nov 23: Chicken Sandwich, Carrots, Peas, Bun, Blushing Pears or Pumpkin Pudding.
  • Tues, Nov 24: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Mix Veggies, WG Roll, SF Jello Salad or Buttermilk Pie.
