 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
0 comments

Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison County Senior Center

Madison County Senior Center

 Photo by Victoria Kemper
  • Wed, Jan 13: Chicken Sandwich, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Bun, Peach Crisp or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Thurs, Jan 14: Chicken Fajitas or Taco Soup, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips/Flour Tortilla, SF Jello w/Fruit or Apple Enchilada.
  • Fri, Jan 15: Catfish or Sloppy Joe, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hushpuppy or Bun, Tropical Fruit of Bread Pudding.
  • Mon, Jan 18: Ham & Beans, Fried Potatoes, Seasoned Cauliflower, WG Roll, Baked Pineapple or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Tues, Jan 19: Chicken and Dressing, Green Beans, Glazed Baby Carrots, WG Roll, Spiced Peaches or Cherry Strudel Bites.
  • Wed, Jan 20: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Chocolate Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, Jan 21: Patty Melt or Lemon Pepper Chicken, Scalloped Potatoes, Beets, WG Roll/Rye Bread, Apple Crisp or Butterscotch Pudding.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020 Year in Review
Democrat News

2020 Year in Review

This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December, 2020. The first six months were covered in the Dec. 30, 2020 is…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Tracie Irvan Mesker Kimes, 21, of Fredericktown to Candice Diane Elise Mitcham, 20, of FredericktownRandall Leon Sanders, 49, of Fredericktown…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News