SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Oct 16: Cod Filet on bun or Chili Mac, Broccoli, Crackers/Bun, Pineapples or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Thurs, Oct 17: Stuffed Pepper Casserole or Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Peas & Carrots, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Cheesecake.
  • Fri, Oct 18: Catfish or Pulled Pork on Bun, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy, Peaches or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Mon, Oct 21: Hamburger on Bun or Chicken Strips, Spiral Fries, Baked Beans, Spinach, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Strawberry Shortcake.
  • Tues, Oct 22: Potato Bar: Pulled Pork or Seasoned Beef, Mini Baby Bakers/Baked Potato, Broccoli, Hot Roll, Baked Pineapple or Butterfinger Pie.
