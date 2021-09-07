- Wed, Sept. 8: Chef Salad (lettuce, ham, Cheese, egg, veggies), Broccoli Salad, Crackers, Fresh Orange or Brownies.
- Thurs, Sept. 9: Meatloaf /w Mashed Potatoes or Chicken & Dressing, Green Beans, Corn, WG Roll, Baked Cinnamon Apples or Butterfinger Pie.
- Fri, Sept. 10: Pulled Pork or Catfish/ Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy/Bun, Pineapple Tidbits or Chocolate Cake.
- Mon, Sept. 13: Pork Fritter/Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes /w Country Gravy, Side Salad, Hot Roll, Apple Crisp or, Strawberry Short Cake.
- Tues, Sept. 14: Ham & Turkey Sub Sandwich, Potato Salad, Pea Salad, Sub roll, Fresh Apple or, Choc. Cream Pie.
Madison County Senior Center Nutrition Menu
