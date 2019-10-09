{{featured_button_text}}
911 Records

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,681 calls for service for the month of September.

Madison County 911 answered 440 calls to the 911 lines, of those 911 calls 106 were for law enforcement, 110 were for medical emergencies, 16 were for fire emergencies, 19 were for motor vehicle accidents, 27 calls were transferred to another county, 135 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 27 calls were non-emergency.

Madison County 911 dispatched Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 697 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 592 calls for service and Madison County Ambulance District to 172 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergencies numbers for Madison County Sheriff’s Office is 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department is 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch is 573-783-2192.

