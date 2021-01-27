Madison County Surtax Lowering Hearing

January 4, 2021 the Madison County Commission met for a hearing to hear any complaints on the resolution to lower the Surtax for Madison County In attendance were First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings. There were no others in attendance.

Commissioner Stephens called the hearing to order at 10:30 A.M. No one was present to object to the resolution.

After reviewing the resolution, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the resolution and lower the Madison County Surtax from 1.31. to .50 per 100 dollars assessed valuation. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

WHEREAS, The Commissioners of Madison County Missouri, does hereby declares as follows:

In accordance with Revised Statutes of Missouri 137.055 Section 2 and Revised Statutes of Missouri 138.340 Section 2, “County Commissions, City Councils, School Boards, and all other bodies legally authorized to make levies, shall be and remain free to make the rate of levy for their respective local political subdivisions or municipalities calling for the reduction of the current Surtax Levy of (One dollar and thirty one cents at any figure not prohibited by the constitution or laws of the state.”