Madison County Tax rate hearing

August 30, the Madison County Commission convened the 2020 Tax Levy hearing with the following members present: Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh presented these figures:
Assessed Valuation 2021:
Real Property $ 94,703,870
Personal Property $33,651,338
Includes Railroad/Utilities
TOTAL $128,887,665
Assessed Valuation 2020:
Real Property $ 91,842,874
Personal Property $ 30,838,370
Includes Railroad/Utilities
TOTAL $128,647,426
Incremental Increase TIF Value: $4,630,738
Ambulance District Board of Directors set levy at 0.000 this year due to sales tax issue passing in 2019.
After discussion, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to set the 2021 tax levy rates for the above political subdivisions. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Commissioner Stephens (aye), Commissioner Kemp (aye); and Presiding Commissioner Green (aye).