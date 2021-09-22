 Skip to main content
Madison County Tax rate hearing
Madison County Tax Rates

Madison County Tax Rates
Alan Kopitsky

August 30, the Madison County Commission convened the 2020 Tax Levy hearing with the following members present: Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh presented these figures:

Assessed Valuation 2021:

Real Property $ 94,703,870

Personal Property $33,651,338

Includes Railroad/Utilities

TOTAL $128,887,665

Assessed Valuation 2020:

Real Property $ 91,842,874

Personal Property $ 30,838,370

Includes Railroad/Utilities

TOTAL $128,647,426

Incremental Increase TIF Value: $4,630,738

Ambulance District Board of Directors set levy at 0.000 this year due to sales tax issue passing in 2019.

After discussion, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to set the 2021 tax levy rates for the above political subdivisions. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Commissioner Stephens (aye), Commissioner Kemp (aye); and Presiding Commissioner Green (aye).

The meeting was adjourned at 10:45 a.m.

