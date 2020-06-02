You are the owner of this article.
Madison County voters pass R-I School, Ambulance District propositions
Madison County voters pass R-I School, Ambulance District propositions

Madison County voters have spoken. They elected members to local boards and city councils, and they passed both propositions in the June 2, Municipal General Election.

There were 930 ballots cast, representing 11.6% of Madison County’s 8,019 registered voters. The election was rescheduled from April due to the coronavirus. Also, voters who usually voted at the Fredericktown National Guard Armory, had a change in location. They voted at Follis Place, adjacent to Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

Madison County Ambulance District’s “Proposition Property Tax Relief” passed 665-241.

“Madison County Ambulance District would like to thank the voters of Madison County for their support tonight and their continued support,” Madison County Ambulance District Administrator Robbie Buesking said. “We look forward to providing the best in Advanced Life Support to our citizens for years to come.”

The Fredericktown R-I School District’s Proposition 2 passed 600-257.

“We, the board of education, district administration and staff, are all so very appreciative and grateful to the voters of our school community for the passage of our ballot measure,” Fredericktown Superintendent Brett Reutzel said. “We have stated many times that without these funds over the past ten years, there are building projects such as our FEMA shelters, Intermediate addition and regular upkeep and maintenance as well the retention of high-quality staff members that would not have been possible.

“We are so thankful. This passage will help us continue to make improvements to our facilities. We are very proud of our school and community. We want the best for our students. This is really all about them.”

In the City of Fredericktown, there was one contested race for alderman in Ward III. Incumbent Jim Miller won reelection with 62 votes. Challenger Joseph Saxon received 36 votes.

In Marquand, there was a contested race for mayor. Sheralyn Gorse won with 14 votes. Phillip Karn received 11 votes.

The only other local contested race was for a spot on the Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees. Elizabeth “Libby” Wood won with 503 votes. Darren Ellis received 373 votes.

