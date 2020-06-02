Madison County voters pass R-I School, Ambulance District propositions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison County voters have spoken. They elected members to local boards and city councils, and they passed both propositions in the June 2, Municipal General Election.

There were 930 ballots cast, representing 11.6% of Madison County’s 8,019 registered voters. The election was rescheduled from April due to the coronavirus. Also, voters who usually voted at the Fredericktown National Guard Armory, had a change in location. They voted at Follis Place, adjacent to Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

Madison County Ambulance District’s “Proposition Property Tax Relief” passed 665-241.

“Madison County Ambulance District would like to thank the voters of Madison County for their support tonight and their continued support,” Madison County Ambulance District Administrator Robbie Buesking said. “We look forward to providing the best in Advanced Life Support to our citizens for years to come.”

The Fredericktown R-I School District’s Proposition 2 passed 600-257.