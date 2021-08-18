Madison County when Missouri became a state

Two hundred years ago, August 10, 1821, President James Monroe issued his proclamation that Missouri was admitted to the Union of the States.

According to the Aug. 11, 1921 edition of the Democrat News, the Missouri of 1821 was quite different. The population in 1821 was scarcely 70,000, in 1921 it was almost 3.5 million, and in 2020 (the most recent census) Missouri's population was reported as 6,154,913.

The 1921 Democrat News goes on to explain that in 1821 the state was only made up of 16 counties, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, Wayne, Jefferson, Pike, Howard East and Howard West, Montgomery, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, New Madrid, Cooper and Washington.

“Now (Aug. 1921) there are 114 counties and many of them boast of a greater population than the whole state had a century ago,” the DN reported. “Then St. Louis was a comparatively small village and Kansas City did not exist. Springfield, Hannibal and Sedalia had not had their beginning and Ste. Genevieve, New Madrid, Cape Girardeau and St. Charles were towns of comparative importance.”

The times have changed, not only in Missouri but also in Madison County, from the growth in population, change in industry, social relationship and in geography, we bear but slight resemblance to the Madison County of 1821.