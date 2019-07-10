{{featured_button_text}}
4-5 Year-Old Youth Baseball League Ends Season

The Madison County Youth Baseball League, 4 to 5 year old division, ended its season July 2. Members of the team sponsored by Sheriff Katy McCutcheon are, from left, front row, Cole Autry, Bryson Parsley, Madelyn Koenig, Ryan Carey, Luke Greene, Corbin Redmond, Oliver Peo, Aubree Michelson, Henry Peterman and John Peterman. Standing behind the players are, Assistant Coach Dustin Carey, Sheriff McCutcheon and Coach Brandon Greene. "Team Sheriff Katy had a very good, successful season," Coach Greene said. "The kids grew tremendously from day one of practice to the last game. Not only were the kids learning fundamentals of the game, but they each built self-esteem, confidence, teamwork and had lots of fun. I am very proud of the team." 

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
