Madison/Iron County Relay For Life, Saturday

The Madison and Iron County Relay For Life annual event will be 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School in Fredericktown.

This year's theme is, "Relay, there is no off season." There will be a a full schedule of activities and games, which will be free to everyone.

Look inside the "Summer Fun" section (section B) in this week's Democrat News for more information about the Relay, or contact April Sarakas at 573-747-6690 or find the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page.

