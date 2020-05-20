Madison Medical Center Board Candidates

Madison County voters will be electing representatives to boards and city councils in the June 2 Municipal General Election.
The Democrat News will be profiling candidates in some of the contested races on the June ballot. One of those races is for a five-year term on the Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees.
Madison County residents will be voting for either Darren R. Ellis or Elizabeth "Libby" Wood for the one open position.
Darren R. Ellis
"I am married with two young adult children and have always lived in Madison County," Ellis said. "I graduated in 1984 from Fredericktown High School and have an associates degree from Mineral Area College."
Ellis said he served four years in the United States Marine Corps and went on to retire with 22 years of service with the Missouri Army National Guard. He said he is currently a substitute teacher in the R-I School District after recently semi-retiring.
"My background in small business has allowed me to cultivate many positive characteristics," Ellis said. "As part owner of Ellis Battery, my exposure to accounting, payroll, insurance, and compliance with all state and federal agencies increased my skills in diverse ways. Interacting with the public and employees was particularly rewarding."
Ellis said key qualities of an effective hospital board member are communication, cooperation and dependability.
"Simply put, show up on time with a smile and a good attitude," Ellis said. "Share ideas and keep an open mind. Promote a team concept and work out issues to benefit the patients and employees of the hospital."
Ellis said, if elected, he will strive to learn every aspect of the position as quickly as possible, establish a good working relationship with his fellow board members and contribute wherever he can.
"This community has been very good to me and my family and I look forward to giving something back," Ellis said. "Thank you for the opportunity."
Libby "Elizabeth" Wood
"I am 37 years old and a life long resident of Fredericktown," Wood said. "I graduated from Fredericktown High School and received my Bachelor of Science Degree from Central Methodist University majoring in psychology and public administration."
Wood said she is the Deposit Services Manager at First State Community Bank. She said, prior to joining the FSCB team, she was employed at Madison Medical Center as a social worker which she enjoyed very much.
"I am married to Chris Wood and we have two children," Wood said. "As a former employee of Madison Medical Center, I understand how many lives are impacted each day by the existence of our hospital. The range of services that are provided are crucial to the well-being of those living in our community and for those who reside within Stockhoff Nursing Home."
Wood said, due to being a part of the MMC team in the past, she has a solid understanding of the daily operations as well as the challenges.
"An effective board member is passionate about helping the organization who they serve fulfill their mission," Wood said. "For this particular board, I think it is extremely important to truly care about people individually; the nursing home resident, the patient at the rural health clinic, each employee."
Wood said she feels she would be an effective board member because she has a thorough understanding of how the different individuals will be impacted by the important decisions which must be made.
"If elected, I will focus on raising awareness regarding the services that our hospital offers," Wood said. " I will be an advocate in the community and strive to help others realize its crucial importance."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!