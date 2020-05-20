Madison Medical Center Board Candidates

Ellis said key qualities of an effective hospital board member are communication, cooperation and dependability.

"Simply put, show up on time with a smile and a good attitude," Ellis said. "Share ideas and keep an open mind. Promote a team concept and work out issues to benefit the patients and employees of the hospital."

Ellis said, if elected, he will strive to learn every aspect of the position as quickly as possible, establish a good working relationship with his fellow board members and contribute wherever he can.

"This community has been very good to me and my family and I look forward to giving something back," Ellis said. "Thank you for the opportunity."

Libby "Elizabeth" Wood

"I am 37 years old and a life long resident of Fredericktown," Wood said. "I graduated from Fredericktown High School and received my Bachelor of Science Degree from Central Methodist University majoring in psychology and public administration."

Wood said she is the Deposit Services Manager at First State Community Bank. She said, prior to joining the FSCB team, she was employed at Madison Medical Center as a social worker which she enjoyed very much.