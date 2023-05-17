The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met May 10, at Sawyer’s Landing (The Station).

The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices.

A strategic planning session was conducted by the Board.

State Representative Dale Wright is planning to visit Madison Medical Center May 16. He will tour the facility and discuss healthcare in our community with representatives of several county organizations who have been invited to attend.

State Senator Holly Rehder is also planning to do a community meeting in our area, possibly around the end of June.

Thank you to everyone at MMC who helped with the Azalea Festival activities, including the Diaper Derby and the parade. Stockhoff Nursing Home’s float won the “Young at Heart” award.

MMC’s Employee Appreciation Week was celebrated May 1–5. The Lab conducted 116 employee health screenings during the week. Thank you to the MMC Lab and the members of the Employee Engagement Committee for all their hard work last week.

Sports physicals are once again being offered in all of MMC’s doctors’ offices. Call now to schedule appointments for your children who are playing sports or are involved in other organized school activities.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held June 14, at 9 a.m. in the West Main Medical Building.