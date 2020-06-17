Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting minutes

MMC has been approved for a three-year telemedicine hospitalist grant through the Missouri Rural Health Association, the Missouri Foundation for Health, and Avera. This will allow the facility to have access to specialists on a 24/7 basis on the hospital floor. In addition to physicians, nursing support will also be available.

The Board reviewed the MHA Workforce Survey for the Southeast Workforce Development Region, which is home to thirteen hospitals. The largest city in the area is Cape Girardeau. The survey, which was compiled from calendar year 2019 data submitted by the thirteen hospitals in the region, focuses on turnover and vacancy rates in hospitals in the region and statewide.

The Board discussed expansion plans for the old East Wing area of the nursing home. It is hoped that as many as thirteen private nursing home rooms can be added in this area.

MMC’s digital marketing campaign through KFVS-12 began in December and has been doing well, although video production had to be suspended for the last few months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hoped that a new video can be produced soon.

The Board gave its approval for Lisa Twidwell to check into the feasibility of MMC joining the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan to obtain employee health insurance coverage.