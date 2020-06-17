Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting minutes

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met June 10, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, Denny Ward, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Brandon Tull, Community Champion; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON.
Elizabeth (Libby) Wood was sworn in by Don Firebaugh, County Clerk, as the new MMC board member. She defeated Darren Ellis for the open board seat during the June 2, 2020 general municipal election. She will serve a five-year term. The opening on the board was created when Larry Hunt, who had served on the board for eleven years, announced his retirement earlier this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the April 7, 2020 general municipal election had to be cancelled, so Mr. Hunt continued serving his term until the June 2, 2020 election.
Denny Ward was elected to serve as the new chairman of the board. Ruth Ann Skaggs will serve as vice-chairman, and Connie Matthews as Secretary-Treasurer.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home continues to be free of any COVID-19 cases. An on-site state inspection on May 28, focusing on the facility’s infection control policies and procedures, found the nursing home to be in compliance with no deficiencies. Visitor restrictions are still in place and will remain until further notice from federal/state authorities.
MMC physician offices and the outpatient clinic are slowly returning to a more normal schedule; however, “well” patients and “sick” patients are still being seen in separate areas.
The funds that MMC received from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act have helped to offset the facility’s estimated $2.4 million decrease in revenue during March, April, and May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MMC has been approved for a three-year telemedicine hospitalist grant through the Missouri Rural Health Association, the Missouri Foundation for Health, and Avera. This will allow the facility to have access to specialists on a 24/7 basis on the hospital floor. In addition to physicians, nursing support will also be available.
The Board reviewed the MHA Workforce Survey for the Southeast Workforce Development Region, which is home to thirteen hospitals. The largest city in the area is Cape Girardeau. The survey, which was compiled from calendar year 2019 data submitted by the thirteen hospitals in the region, focuses on turnover and vacancy rates in hospitals in the region and statewide.
The Board discussed expansion plans for the old East Wing area of the nursing home. It is hoped that as many as thirteen private nursing home rooms can be added in this area.
MMC’s digital marketing campaign through KFVS-12 began in December and has been doing well, although video production had to be suspended for the last few months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hoped that a new video can be produced soon.
The Board gave its approval for Lisa Twidwell to check into the feasibility of MMC joining the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan to obtain employee health insurance coverage.
The Board approved the purchase of new digital equipment for both of MMC’s radiology rooms, as well as a used portable x-ray machine.
Lisa Twidwell was authorized by the Board to present a request to the Madison County Commission for Local Government COVID-19 funds to use for the purchase of a new telemetry system, IV pumps, and ventilators for the hospital to expand its treatment capacity for COVID-19 patients.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be July 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
