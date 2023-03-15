The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met March 8 for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Kent Marler. Board members absent: Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. MMC radiology technologist, Betsy Mell, attends the Rotary Club meetings.

Dr. Robert Remis, the urologist who replaced Dr. Ford, has been seeing patients in the MMC Outpatient Clinic since January. Dr. Vivek Manchanda, who provides pain management services, will be coming to MMC every Wednesday and will now see VA patients. Dr. Sandra Hoffmann, rheumatologist, has closed her practice in St. Louis, but will continue to see patients at MMC. Dr. Wu Wen and Dr. Darren Allcock, who are both endocrinologists from Cape Girardeau, are continuing to provide their services here via telemedicine.

The MMC Urgent Care Clinic was open on Presidents’ Day, and it will be open on Good Friday.

MMC employees enjoyed a breakfast, prepared and served by the department heads on Friday, March 3.

MMC board members have been reviewing the Madison County Health Department’s 2023 – 2025 Community Health Assessment.

An update on the hospital’s EHR program, which began in 2014, was given to the Board by the administrator.

MMC recently became aware of some penalties that are being charged against the facility by the federal government for an error in reporting nursing home COVID staff vaccination statistics. MMC was never directly notified of this problem, and only became aware of it by accident. U.S. Representative Jason Smith has been contacted for assistance.

The Board approved the financial disclosure statements for Lisa Twidwell, administrator and Joseph Barnhouse, purchasing director.

The Board approved a resolution to amend the facility’s bylaws to add a provision for the removal of a trustee.

A salary raise cap of 4% was approved by the board.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be at 9 a.m., April 12, 2023, in the West Main Medical Building.