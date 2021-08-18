Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The nursing home patio renovation project is progressing very well.

MMC staff will be doing health screenings for the school district on August 18th.

August 10, the Cole County Circuit Court over-ruled the state legislature’s decision to not fund Medicaid expansion, which was approved by the voters with a constitutional amendment in 2020. The Missouri Department of Social Services will now have to begin enrolling individuals who were eligible for Medicaid benefits.

The Board of Trustees approved a 5% increase for hospital charges and a $5 per day increase in nursing home room rates.

Three bids have been received for the East Wing renovation project. These will be reviewed and discussed with the architect before a decision is made.

The annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention is scheduled to be Nov. 3-5. Both physical and virtual sessions are planned at this time, but this could change later, depending on the COVID situation.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Sept. 8, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

