Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Aug. 11, for its regular monthly meeting.
The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care Director of Nursing; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Patient transfers are becoming more difficult to arrange now, because the hospitals in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis are reaching capacity, due to the increasing number of COVID cases; however, extra ambulance services are available through the state.
The nursing home patio renovation project is progressing very well.
MMC staff will be doing health screenings for the school district on August 18th.
August 10, the Cole County Circuit Court over-ruled the state legislature’s decision to not fund Medicaid expansion, which was approved by the voters with a constitutional amendment in 2020. The Missouri Department of Social Services will now have to begin enrolling individuals who were eligible for Medicaid benefits.
The Board of Trustees approved a 5% increase for hospital charges and a $5 per day increase in nursing home room rates.
Three bids have been received for the East Wing renovation project. These will be reviewed and discussed with the architect before a decision is made.
The annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention is scheduled to be Nov. 3-5. Both physical and virtual sessions are planned at this time, but this could change later, depending on the COVID situation.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Sept. 8, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.