Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

Two nursing home CNA’s will be graduating from CMT class Oct. 26.

Employee flu shots will be given, starting next week.

Plans are for work to begin in mid to late December on an awning for the front entrance of the nursing home.

A survey by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services of MMC’s Home Health Agency was conducted the last week of September. A follow-up survey is expected to be done the second week of November.

The East Wing renovation project is progressing. The demolition of the interior has been completed, and construction will begin as soon as some adjustments to the plans are made by the architects.

After some delays, the installation of the new CT unit in the Radiology department is expected to begin soon.