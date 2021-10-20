Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met October 13, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Allan Sucharski, CFO.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Director, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Activities for the nursing home residents this month include a trip to see the fall leaves and passing out Halloween candy in the outdoor patio area on Southwood Avenue. There are currently no new COVID cases in the nursing home, and some group activities, such as church services, are resuming.
Two nursing home CNA’s will be graduating from CMT class Oct. 26.
Employee flu shots will be given, starting next week.
Plans are for work to begin in mid to late December on an awning for the front entrance of the nursing home.
A survey by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services of MMC’s Home Health Agency was conducted the last week of September. A follow-up survey is expected to be done the second week of November.
The East Wing renovation project is progressing. The demolition of the interior has been completed, and construction will begin as soon as some adjustments to the plans are made by the architects.
After some delays, the installation of the new CT unit in the Radiology department is expected to begin soon.
The Board approved consulting staff privileges in radiology for three CRG radiologists – Khadrah Alsomali, M.D., Abel A. Belay, M.D., and Venkatesh A. Murugan, M.D., as well as courtesy staff privileges in orthopedic surgery for Jesse T. Beard, D.O., and courtesy staff privileges in general surgery for Jeffrey M. Swinarski, M.D. Dr. Swinarski will begin coming to MMC Oct. 27. He will come twice a month on Wednesdays. Consulting staff privileges in emergency room telemedicine were also approved for 19 Avera eCare Emergency Room Telemedicine physicians.
The annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention is scheduled for Nov. 3-5. Both physical and virtual sessions had been planned, but it has now been determined that the convention will be held exclusively online in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone attending.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Nov. 10, at 9:00 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.