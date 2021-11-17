Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The nursing home Christmas craft sale will be Nov. 11. Residents and staff will enjoy a Thanksgiving feast Nov. 17. Residents’ family members will be able to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones individually throughout the month of December in a private, reserved area.

Two nursing home CNA’s, Katie Couch and Amber Williams, will be recognized Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. for completing and graduating from CMT and insulin administration classes.

Work is progressing on the East Wing renovation project.

The Board approved several purchases, including a new ice machine for the nursing home, two bone saws to be used in orthopedic surgeries, and an insufflator/monitor to be used in laparoscopic surgeries.

Holiday work incentive payments were approved for MMC employees.

Many thanks for a pallet of Clorox cleaner that was recently donated to our facility by Convoy of Hope via Faith Family Worship Center, with the assistance of Aaron Proffer.

The 2021 – 2022 Quality Improvement Plan for MMC was approved by the board. The plan is required by state and federal regulations.

MMC is in the process of developing a policy to comply with the CMS COVID Mandate regarding vaccines.