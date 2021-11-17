Madison Medical Center board of trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Nov. 10, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Kent Marler. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
The Rural Health Clinic offices will be closed the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. The Urgent Care clinic will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. that day.
Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
The nursing home Christmas craft sale will be Nov. 11. Residents and staff will enjoy a Thanksgiving feast Nov. 17. Residents’ family members will be able to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones individually throughout the month of December in a private, reserved area.
Two nursing home CNA’s, Katie Couch and Amber Williams, will be recognized Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. for completing and graduating from CMT and insulin administration classes.
Work is progressing on the East Wing renovation project.
The Board approved several purchases, including a new ice machine for the nursing home, two bone saws to be used in orthopedic surgeries, and an insufflator/monitor to be used in laparoscopic surgeries.
Holiday work incentive payments were approved for MMC employees.
Many thanks for a pallet of Clorox cleaner that was recently donated to our facility by Convoy of Hope via Faith Family Worship Center, with the assistance of Aaron Proffer.
The 2021 – 2022 Quality Improvement Plan for MMC was approved by the board. The plan is required by state and federal regulations.
MMC is in the process of developing a policy to comply with the CMS COVID Mandate regarding vaccines.
The Oct. 24 tornado response was reviewed. Many thanks to all the employees who were working that night and the extra employees who came in to help respond for the clean-up work. Also, thanks to all of our community partners that assisted during this emergency.