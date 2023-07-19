The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met July 12, 2023 for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. The following board members were absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices. MMC staff absent: Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO.

Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Cafe` and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, and Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, are members of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club. Beth Simmons, Marketing Manager, is a University of Missouri Extension Office board member and serves as president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. MMC radiology technologist, Betsy Mell, attends the Rotary Club meetings.

State surveyors from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services arrived July 10 to conduct the annual nursing home inspection. They were expected to be finished by the end of the week.

MMC employees have been collecting non-perishable food and personal items for the Food Drive in Madison County. The items were distributed July 14 to “Blessing Boxes” located at four area churches.

A crew from KFVS-TV will be at Madison Medical Center on Wednesday, July 19, to record a new commercial for the hospital’s swingbed program.

The Farmhouse Bakery Food Truck will be at MMC July 20, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Roxy’s Hot Grill Food Truck will also be at the facility on Aug. 31. from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Both trucks will be located in the upper Rural Health Clinic parking lot.

MMC employees will enjoy a “Back to School” barbecue August 23. There will be free employee lunches, games, prizes and give-a-ways.

The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Radiology for Robert I. Lieberman, M.D. and John C. Clarke, M.D., consulting staff privileges in Podiatry for Michael Yankowitz, DPM, and allied health professional staff privileges for Valicia N. Warner, AGPCNP-C.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be at 9 a.m., Aug. 9, in the West Main Medical Building.